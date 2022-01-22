GBA Single-Pak link – Egg Mania

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 22, 2022
8
0
Single Pak Banner Egg Mania
Contents

Egg Mania is a sleeper hit puzzle game that is basically reverse Tetris. The best part, a robust multiplayer mode is available by only needing one game pak, making this one of better multi-boot modes available on GBA.

This video explains this Single-Pak multiplayer mode along with was odd errors along the way.

