GBA Single-Pak link – Egg Mania

Egg Mania is a sleeper hit puzzle game that is basically reverse Tetris. The best part, a robust multiplayer mode is available by only needing one game pak, making this one of better multi-boot modes available on GBA.
This video explains this Single-Pak multiplayer mode along with was odd errors along the way.
