GBA Single-Pak link – Egg Mania

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Egg Mania is a sleeper hit puzzle game that is basically reverse Tetris. The best part, a robust multiplayer mode is available by only needing one game pak, making this one of better multi-boot modes available on GBA.

This video explains this Single-Pak multiplayer mode along with was odd errors along the way.