GBA Single-Pak link – Disney’s Magical Quest Starring Mickey & Minnie

Disney’s Magical Quest on GBA is a port of the SNES game and has an included Single-Pak link mode for 2 players. There are a total of four multi-boot games: Normal Battle, Wizard Battle, Firefighter Battle, and Climber Battle. Climber Battle is the most challenging as using the grapple hook is cool but takes skill. All-in-all, these mini games are pretty fun and recommended to check them out if given the opportunity.
