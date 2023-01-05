GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Jetters: Game Collection

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The final Bomberman title on Gameboy Advance put a bigger focus on the single player offering this time around by including numerous, creative spins on classic Bomberman gameplay that almost plays like a Mario Party title. However, the 1-cartridge multiplayer mode is still pretty fun.

There is no mini game between matches this time around but there are five creative battle stages to play. See them all here.