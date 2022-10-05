Gas Station Simulator coming to consoles soon

On October 20th 2022, Gas Station Simulator will be released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
You can check out our coverage of the PC release here.
This game is all about renovating, expanding and running a gas station along a highway in the middle of a desert.
Trailer here:
