Gas Station Simulator coming to consoles soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 5, 2022
Gas Station Simulator
On October 20th 2022, Gas Station Simulator will be released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out our coverage of the PC release here.

This game is all about renovating, expanding and running a gas station along a highway in the middle of a desert.

Trailer here:

