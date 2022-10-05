Gas Station Simulator coming to consoles soon

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

On October 20th 2022, Gas Station Simulator will be released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out our coverage of the PC release here.

This game is all about renovating, expanding and running a gas station along a highway in the middle of a desert.

Trailer here: