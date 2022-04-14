Gameboy-style farming sim Bit Orchard: Animal Valley first look

by SquallSnake on April 14, 2022
Bit Orchard Animal Valley
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley is a charming and relaxing, simple pixel art farming adventure with vintage vibes of the 80s and 90s.

This adorable game will appear on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One / Xbox Series S|X later this year thanks to RedDeer.games.

Pull out weeds, plant new apple trees and gather the literal fruits of your labor. With time, you’ll discover ways to make your life easier and explore this charming 2D world.

UPGRADE YOUR ORCHARD
Sell your apples to earn money and improve your orchard. Expand your land and find new secrets. Who knows, maybe you’ll make new friends along the way…

RETRO GRAPHICS
Enjoy a trip down memory lane, with stylized 2D graphics, resembling old Game Boy titles. If you love pixel art games, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out this charming game.

CHIPTUNE MUSIC
You’ll hear a few catchy tunes to improve on your adventure. You can swap between tracks, whenever you go back into your room, for some much-needed rest.

KEY FEATURES:
-Simple controls
-No invisible walls (only visible ones)
-Great replay value
-A pet rabbit!
-Stylized 2D graphics
-Incredible music track

