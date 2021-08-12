Futuristic shooter Foreclosed now available

What would you do if your identity was stolen? Merge Games and Antab Studio announced the release of their narrative-driven futuristic shooter, FORECLOSED. Combining a stylish comic book aesthetic and hectic cyberpunk action, FORECLOSED is now available on Steam, Epic, Stadia, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X and, Nintendo Switch.
FORECLOSED is available on consoles and Stadia at $19.99/£14.99/€19.99 with a 20% discount at launch, and on Epic and Steam at $16.99/£13.49/€16.99 with a 15% launch discount.
Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identityforeclosure. Who is responsible and why?
FORECLOSED combines the playability of video games with the sleek visual aesthetic of comic books. Everything from gameplay to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel. Fullscreen and comic panel perspectives are seamlessly blended as you move throughout FORECLOSED’s cyberpunk city, uncovering a gripping conspiracy story. Cutscenes are also interactive and transition smoothly between alternative gameplay styles.
Key Features
- Slick Cyberpunk Action – FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations.
- Interactive Comic Book – The unique immersive style will make players truly feel like a comic book hero.
- Immersive Narrative – Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently foreclosed, stripped of his job, brain implants and access to the city Blockchain. He must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off…
- Hi-Tech Combat – Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customisations that can be swapped out or even combined.
- Augmentation Upgrades – Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system.