Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC

Developers Vladimir Fedyushkin and Nicolai Danielsen of development studio Code Wakers and publisher Armor Games Studios, announced that Jet Lancer – a heady combination of fast-paced pixel-perfect arcade dog-fighting and detailed fighter jet customization – will release on May 12th for Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.

In the bombastic bullet hell shooter, players will hunt enemy pilots, carve up giant robots, and defy death at supersonic speeds as a daring mercenary in the far future. Jet Lancer lets players tinker with an upgrades system that encourages learning, experimentation, and tactical decision-making – meaning successful pilots will have to balance risk and reward in order to progress deeper into the game.



With an arsenal of weapons and upgrades to equip, the challenge will be to find the most effective ways to defend the world against the deadliest enemy humanity has ever known: giant killer robots.

Jet Lancer comes locked and loaded with a full-featured story-driven single-player campaign that wouldn’t look out of place in games like Advance Wars and Fire Emblem – letting players dominate the skies with tight and responsive controls.



Designed from the ground up to be an experience that is both challenging and fair, Jet Lancer features a suite of accessibility options to ensure that pilots of any ability can enjoy the game. The options include damage modifiers, anti-fatigue control toggles, and visual adjustments including screen shake and screen-flash reduction.



With a near-limitless skill ceiling and a lethal New Game+ mode, there’s always something more to learn, more ways to upgrade, and more techniques to experiment with. Jet Lancer will invite players to hone their abilities and become the best dog-fighter in the air.



Nicolai Danielsen, programmer at Code Wakers said “Working on Jet Lancer has felt like a constant in my life a long time now, so releasing it into the world is a really exciting step. I hope people will welcome it and have the same fondness for it as we do.”



“It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come, from small passion project to a multi-platform release. What I’m most excited for is to see people finally experience the game for themselves.”, added Vladimir Fedyushkin, Game Designer.



“Playing Jet Lancer, it’s easy to forget that it’s Vladimir and Nicolai’s first title. They’ve managed to craft a game that’s immensely satisfying when you succeed and is curiously adept at roping you back in after defeat. We couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve created.” said Sean McKenzie, Director of Publishing at Armor Games Studios.



Jet Lancer launches on both Nintendo Switch and PC & Mac via Steam, GOG, Humble Store and itch.io May 12th, priced at $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99