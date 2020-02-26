Free PS+ games for March 2020

by squallsnake on February 26, 2020
Playstation 4
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members during March 2020.

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival — a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

You can watch me play through all of Shadow of the Colossus using this link.

In Sonic Forces (PS4), the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.

Both titles will be available to download from Tuesday, March 3 until Monday, April 6.

