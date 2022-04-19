Flippin Kaktus coming to consoles in May

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 19, 2022
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
Revita (Switch) Review
Flippin Kaktus
Contents

You had a life once, a family, a home to go back to. This all changed when the cartel raided your house. Now you’re on the run. No, you’re on the hunt. Your sister Adelita has been taken, your life ruined, and your solitaire game interrupted. Some things cannot be forgiven. Prepare yourself for Flippin Kaktus, coming to all platforms including Steam, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, and XBOX on May 12th, 2022!

Flippin Kaktus is a brutal action-driven vendetta featuring a spiky hero with a thorny past and rage outbreaks combat style. When the vicious drug cartel raids his home, he breaks bad in a hardcore journey to save his foster family. Reveal the dark side of the wacky 80s punk and flip the switch to obliterate anyone in his path.

Experience carefully crafted levels and a story full of twists and turns, all thought up and lovingly constructed by a lone determined developer with a grand vision.

MAIN FEATURES:

-GO ON A RAMPAGE:
You can choose the way you want to fight the enemies – the end justifies the extreme measures you need to jump on. Use Kaktus rage mode to make thugs get what they deserve. Fuel up with tequila and other adrenaline-pumping substances to annihilate the cartel into oblivion.

-OR DO IT QUIETLY.
If you don’t want to find yourself in a direct fight with the bandits without a plan, you can always use the many options available – dodge bullets, equip different armors, use the interactive environment, and set traps to get rid of enemies in a more sophisticated way. Do you prefer to do it quietly, and sabotage their actions in a sneaky way? This is the perfect option for you.

-ADDICTIVE GAMEPLAY.
In each of the game’s levels, you’ll find a variety of options that will allow you to take down the bad guys, whether it’s Rambo-style or by doing it more tactically. Combine both environmental effects and insane kills, or just sneak up and kill them one by one – the goal is simple – dominate them all.

-NOSTALGIA IS KEY:
Immerse yourself directly into 11 unique beautifully hand-crafted levels inspired by Latin-American aesthetics, good old classic retro games, and critically acclaimed VHS action flicks.

-RETRO!
Enjoy a uniquely composed fusion of authentic mariachi, rock, and synthwave, explore artist-inspired graphic novels to engage deeper into the story, and solve all the puzzles as you connect all the dots in this thrilling desperado odyssey.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Revita (Switch) Review
8.0
13
 
Z-Warp (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Slipstream (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Flippin Kaktus

Flippin Kaktus coming to consoles in May

by SquallSnake on April 19, 2022
You had a life once, a family, a home to go back to. This all changed when the cartel raided your house. Now you’re on the run. No, you’re on the hunt. Your sister Adelita has been taken, your life ruined, and your solitaire game interrupted. [...]
5
 
Epics of Hammerwatch

Epics of Hammerwatch: Heroes’ Edition getting physical release

by SquallSnake on April 16, 2022
Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Crackshell and the acclaimed indie publisher and porting experts BlitWorks, announced the upcoming limited boxed release of Epics of Hammerwatch: Heroes’ Edition. Both critically acclaimed Hammerwatch [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums