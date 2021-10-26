Five Forgotten Halloween games (NOT Horror games)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
4
0
previous article
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 26, 2021 - Shocktober
Halloween games
Contents

When Halloween rolls around each year, everyone thinks of SCARY, HORROR, or SPOOKY games instead of actual games based on Halloween. For comparison, let’s look at Christmas. If you wanted to play a Christmas game you might check out something like Elf (GBA) or even the horrible Elf Bowling (DS). You wouldn’t play, Secret of Mana, for example, because you literally save Santa Claus at one point, because it is not a Christmas game. See the difference?

Here are five forgotten Halloween games, NOT horror games!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance, Gameboy Color
BlogFeaturedGBAGBC
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
5
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
 
Crisis Wing (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rims Racing Bloody

PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. [...]
2
 
Cotton 100

Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store! [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums