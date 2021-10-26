158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

When Halloween rolls around each year, everyone thinks of SCARY, HORROR, or SPOOKY games instead of actual games based on Halloween. For comparison, let’s look at Christmas. If you wanted to play a Christmas game you might check out something like Elf (GBA) or even the horrible Elf Bowling (DS). You wouldn’t play, Secret of Mana, for example, because you literally save Santa Claus at one point, because it is not a Christmas game. See the difference?

Here are five forgotten Halloween games, NOT horror games!