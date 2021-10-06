Farming Sim Farming Life coming to PC soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Farming Life, a new farming game combining farm simulation, economic strategy and elements of builder games, will debut on PC as early as on October 18 this year. In this “farming SimCity”, the creators focused on varied and relaxing gameplay, while giving players a lot of freedom in running the farm.

The new farming game is being developed by the Polish studio Pyramid Games S.A., known for such games as Castle Flipper and Rover Mechanic Simulator. It will be published by Gaming Factory S.A. and Ultimate Games S.A.

Farming Life is a relaxing single-player farming game with isometric graphics, combining elements of a farm simulator, economic strategy (manager/tycoon) and builder games. The player’s goal is to restore the family farm to its former glory, and the title provides them with a lot of freedom when it comes to running it. It is the player who will decide, among others, how to develop the farm, what to invest in and what production branches to prioritise.

“Farming Life has been in development for nearly 3 years, and the gameplay here is by definition calm and focused on relaxation, so we decided to simplify some of the elements of the farmer’s life. The different options for farming and breeding are quite diverse. In addition, players are given a lot of freedom when it comes to management and decision-making, which makes it possible to create completely unique farms, based on individual visions and ideas” – said Jacek Wyszyński, CEO at Pyramid Games S.A.

Farming Life will not lack random events. The farmer’s life can be impacted by additional factors, for example an above-average rainfall or a fox hunting the farm animals. The creators have also prepared, among others, additional tasks that the player can carry out for the mayor and other residents, as well as elements of competing with other farms.

“Farming Life offers many different possibilities. Spatial planning of our farm, investing in buildings and equipment, planting vegetables, fruits and crops, animal husbandry or hiring and managing employees. These are just some examples of what will await the players. Farming Life is also to some extent a game similar to SimCity, although – instead of a city – our focus is, of course, on the farm. This game should also appeal to players who like productions like Stardew Valley and Farm Manager 2021” – added Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Farming Life – features:

farm management and development;

relaxing gameplay;

many types of plants and livestock;

great freedom in farming;

caring for animals and tending to crops;

competing for the title of the best farm in the city.

The release date for PC (Steam) is set for October 18, 2021.