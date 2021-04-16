Ezaron Defense Leaves Early Access

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent developer studio RVL Games announces that their classic 3D tower defense fantasy game, Ezaron Defense is leaving Early Access on Steam today. The full version of the game costs $11.99/€9.99/£9.29.

In Ezaron Defense you will have to fight with hoarders of dark creatures, customizing your defensive strategy with over 50 upgrades and a mighty arsenal of magic spells.

The full version of Ezaron Defense contains 20 levels in the Campaign mode and 4 more ‘Endless’ bonus levels including achievements, more perks, a monsterpedia, and improved music and sounds.

Features