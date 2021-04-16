Ezaron Defense Leaves Early Access

by SquallSnake on April 16, 2021
PC
4
0
previous article
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia Nintendo Switch and Xbox release date announced
Contents

Independent developer studio RVL Games announces that their classic 3D tower defense fantasy game, Ezaron Defense is leaving Early Access on Steam today. The full version of the game costs $11.99/€9.99/£9.29.
In Ezaron Defense you will have to fight with hoarders of dark creatures, customizing your defensive strategy with over 50 upgrades and a mighty arsenal of magic spells.

The full version of Ezaron Defense contains 20 levels in the Campaign mode and 4 more ‘Endless’ bonus levels including achievements, more perks, a monsterpedia, and improved music and sounds.

Features

  • Fight with hoarders of dark creatures
  • Customize your defensive strategy
  • Different tower upgrades and specializations
  • Customize them towers with up to 20 special abilities
  • 50 upgrades and a mighty arsenal of magic spells
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsTower Defense
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Switch) Review
5.0
16
 
Escape from Life Inc (Xbox One) Review
6.5
 
Rip Them Off (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Ezaron Defense Leaves Early Access
 
SYNTHETIK 2 coming to Steam Early Access this summer
 
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Preview
 
Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here
 
The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom gets launch date and trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ezaron Defense Leaves Early Access

by SquallSnake on April 16, 2021
Independent developer studio RVL Games announces that their classic 3D tower defense fantasy game, Ezaron Defense is leaving Early Access on Steam today. The full version of the game costs $11.99/€9.99/£9.29.In Ezaron Defense you will have to fight with [...]
4
 

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Nintendo Switch and Xbox release date announced

by SquallSnake on April 16, 2021
Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of nature with a charming little mouse. A wonderfully illustrated, interactive encyclopedia for kids and their parents will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on April 23rd, 2021. We covered [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums