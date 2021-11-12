Energy Cycle Edge (Xbox Series X) Review with stream

Full Review

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Energy Cycle Edge is a simple puzzle game, just align colored blobs, but takes a tremendous amount of skill to complete. If you like a thinking-based challenge where you have to plan several moves ahead, this is your game.

Color starburst space blobs are placed in rows and columns. Clicking any blob will change the color of all the other blobs in that connected row and column. The goal is to make all the blobs the same color. When completed, the game marks that stage as complete and it is onto the next.

For a demonstration, watch a few minutes of my stream embedded below. As I was about to rage quit in frustration, I managed to complete the first stage after ten minutes of trial-and-error clicking. The sense of accomplishment was great.

Honestly, this type of puzzle game isn’t for me but can see how it might appeal to some. It only costs $2.99, has a pleasant ambient soundtrack, and plays in 4K with the Xbox Series X (or PS5) version. With over 40 puzzles, there is a lot here if you have the tenacity.

Also Try: Othello

Don’t Forget About: the many games available in the latest Clubhouse Games on Switch

Play It Instead: the Active Neurons trilogy

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.