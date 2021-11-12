Energy Cycle Edge (Xbox Series X) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2021
5
Contents
Item Reviewed

Energy Cycle Edge (Xbox Series X) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Only costs a few bucks
Simple presentation, calming soundtrack, and easy to understand gameplay

Negatives

High challenge consisting of trial and error – not for everyone
Lack of a hint system means you are on your own as you must think several moves ahead

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.5
Bottom Line

A single player puzzle game with easy to understand rules but outfitted with high trial-and-error challenge.

4.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Energy Cycle Edge is a simple puzzle game, just align colored blobs, but takes a tremendous amount of skill to complete. If you like a thinking-based challenge where you have to plan several moves ahead, this is your game.

Color starburst space blobs are placed in rows and columns. Clicking any blob will change the color of all the other blobs in that connected row and column. The goal is to make all the blobs the same color. When completed, the game marks that stage as complete and it is onto the next. 

For a demonstration, watch a few minutes of my stream embedded below. As I was about to rage quit in frustration, I managed to complete the first stage after ten minutes of trial-and-error clicking. The sense of accomplishment was great.

Honestly, this type of puzzle game isn’t for me but can see how it might appeal to some.  It only costs $2.99, has a pleasant ambient soundtrack, and plays in 4K with the Xbox Series X (or PS5) version. With over 40 puzzles, there is a lot here if you have the tenacity. 

Also Try: Othello  

Don’t Forget About: the many games available in the latest Clubhouse Games on Switch

Play It Instead: the Active Neurons trilogy

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
