Endling – Extinction is Forever is an upcoming game about a fox’s survival

According to a recent survey of 400 biologists conducted by New York’s American Museum of Natural History, nearly 70% believe that the Earth is currently in the early stages of human-caused mass extinction. One biologist estimated that if current rates of human destruction of the biosphere continue, one-half of all plant and animal species of life on earth will be extinct in 100 years.

​Today, more than 28,000 animal species on our planet are threatened with extinction. Thousands of species – rhinos, lions, tigers, seals, and bears – are jeopardized by pollution, illegal poaching, wars, and the ever-increasing loss of their natural habitats.

Now imagine that humanity has driven one of the most adaptable creatures in the animal kingdom – the fox – to extinction. As the last fox on Earth, you are fighting for survival in search of the rare sources of food which are left in a dying world. But you are not searching for food for yourself alone. Your clumsy cubs are waiting eagerly for your return in the safety of the shelter. Until that faithful day, when something or someone wakes one of the young foxes…

The boxed version will be available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

A release date not yet announced.

Endling – Extinction is Forever features:

-Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.

-Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.

-Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

-Find new shelters to be safe from natural and unnatural threats

-Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.

-Survive.