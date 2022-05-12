EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match coming to Switch later 2022

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

RedDeer.games announced another unique video game in their portfolio. EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match, an epic blast of demonic, local multiplayer chaos developed by Wallride, will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X later this year.

Shred your friends and pull your re-emerge soul to survive in this dynamic arcade action platform game packed with deadly challenges for 2-4 players!

KEEP YOUR SOUL ALIVE

Rush to return your soul to your corpse – though it gets more complex with each death! Don’t let your soul leave the Realm, or you’ll be kicked out of the arena.

UNIQUE DASH MECHANICS

Move in any direction, bend, or hover – Dash towards enemies to destroy them, dash into Shards to bounce them back, or dash past traps to avoid dying!

LOTS OF DYING

In this game, you’re gonna die a lot! Mostly because of Deadly Lands, Floating Levels, Unique Traps, and enormous Lava Tridents!

DEADLY FEATURES:

unique dash mechanics

lots of difficult challenges

6 demonic metalhead characters

epic and intense fights

30 challenging levels across 3 deadly realms

reactive metal sound effects created by Fat Bard.