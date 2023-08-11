Egglien (XSX) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 11, 2023
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
Retro-style cyberpunk shooter Project Downfall coming to Switch
Egglien
Contents
Item Reviewed

Egglien (XSX) Review with stream

Author
Positives

2D Gameboy-style visuals are well done and cutely animated
For a game that was basically made by one dude, the soundtrack is also well done
Pooping eggs with the speed of a machine gun is always fun

Negatives

Other than a bonus mode that gets unlocked at the end, a lack of unlockables or upgrades leaves a slightly empty feeling
No way to lower the volume in-game as it starts a little loud
Story is ridiculous and forced around the gameplay

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

Another low-cost but high quality simple title published by Ratalaika Games, Egglien offers some straightforward short burst fun.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A low-cost 2D retro-style platformer, Egglien is a quality short burst romp all about pooping eggs on your enemies. The story is ridiculous and shoehorned into the gameplay, but it doesn’t matter because most players will probably want to play this for the easy Achievements anyway.

You play as an alien that craps eggs like a machine gun, hence, Egglien. Since these eggs are expelled at such a high speed, it propels this alien in the air just like the machine gun in Cave Story. However, only so many eggs can be pooped with each leap so hovering through the air is short lived. It is a fun gameplay mechanic that doesn’t get old. If you can’t have a double jump or a grapple hook, this is the next best thing.

Instead of simply making your way to the exit, the player needs to defeat all enemies in each stage. When the last one succumbs to your egg blasting, it is on to the next. The sense of progression and speed in Egglien is top notch because each level is this bite sized area than can be completed in a minute or less. Stage design never gets complicated either, so there is no need for a mini map system or sophisticated puzzle solving. Nope. You just need to plan your egg boosts with proper timing so you shoot enough to kill the enemies but with just enough left in the tank so you don’t sputter out.  But even if you do, instant respawns alleviate any pain with dying coupled with the smaller stage design.

Egglien was almost entirely made by one guy, including the visuals and soundtrack. All things considered, especially the low-cost asking price, they are well done. The egg blasting machine gun gliding animation, the action you will perform the most, is always fun thanks to the cartoony and fast paced animation too. This is another quality example of a Ratalaika Games published title – a game that is highly approachable, simple, yet filled with straightforward quality set at a price anyone can enjoy.

Not To Be Confused With: Alien (the movie)

Also Not To Be Confused With: The Alien, the Dream Theater song

Wait For It: aliens to become the popular gameplay trend instead of zombies

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedPlatformerRatalaika GamesReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Egglien (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
4
 
Fluffy Milo (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
 
Running Fable (XSX) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
 
maxresdefault 1
Vampire Hunters (PC – Early Access) Review
 
Fluffy Milo
Block pushing puzzler Fluffy Milo coming to console
 
Rusted Moss
Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream
 
killsquad 6
Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5
View All
Latest News
      
 
Project Downfall

Retro-style cyberpunk shooter Project Downfall coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on August 9, 2023
RedDeer.Games, an independent game developer, and publisher, officially announced that Project Downfall, created by MGP Studios and Solid9, will be coming to Nintendo Switch consoles. The extreme vision of an alternate future will be available for [...]
7
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn

Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024

by SquallSnake on August 9, 2023
Natsume Atari Inc. and ININ are pleased to announce that a new title, “Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn” is currently in production. Following on the heels of last year’s hit title, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, which sold more than 150,000 [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums