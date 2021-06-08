EastAsiaSoft’s Summer Showcase covers many games – watch here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

EastAsiaSoft shared a new “Summer Showcase” video that covers a wide variety of titles scheduled for release in 2021 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The format for this premier deviates slightly from the structure of previous showcases by first previewing 5 games announced for general release later this year, followed by 5 with expected release dates.

Highlights of this new showcase include the reveal of Crimson Spires for console release, Omen of Sorrow on Xbox One, more news on Softstar partner titles Empire of Angels IV and Xuan Yuan Sword 7, the next game from eastasiasoft’s ongoing partnership with Japanese developer ZOO Corporation and several other indie titles releasing digitally across multiple platforms.