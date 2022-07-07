Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

The inebriated adventure of Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover is easily one of the most ridiculous beat’em up brawlers I have ever played and it is all the better for it. The comical hilarity falls in line with the stupid gameplay to near perfection, creating an instantly memorable experience you’ll need to share with your friends.

You play as some hillbilly dude who awakens after boozing for a month straight. Barely able to stand, he sees the world has been overcome with zombies and does what any good drunkard does – fight! The best part? This dude is totally fearless thanks to his boozing ways and has a mean spinning back fist to back it up.

Fighting with ragdolls physics in any other circumstance would probably be the worst thing ever but it works in spades here. The loose physics in conjunction with the drunkenly swaying camera creates a sense of absurd seasickness that is spot on. The icing on the cake is the googly eyes of both the protagonist and zombies which is hilarious in its own right.

This 3D brawler has a simple control scheme that works if you button mash or if you wanted to play more technically. The “A” and “X” buttons are assigned as punches and kicks, “B” sweeps the leg, and “Y” jumps back acting as a sort of dodge roll from incoming attacks. Surprisingly, each blow that lands against the face, body, or limb of a zombie feels super solid and satisfying despite outfitted with loose ragdoll low-poly 3D models. Watching zombies explode and lose limbs from drunken attacks never gets old thanks to the slow-mo transition and goofy narrator that shouts dumb one-liners with each kill. It is actually pretty awesome and makes this game as enjoyable as it is. Eyeballs will roll on the ground. Arms will be blown off. It is good stuff. Watch my stream embedded in this article to see for yourself.

The difficulty never becomes unbearable and there are no skills to unlock or experience to gain. Nope. Just good old fashion punch-your-enemy-in-the-face gameplay while as drunk as can be. Green beer bottles can be found throughout each stage and replenish your health with each chug. Players also have to be mindful of the pee meter that grows at the bottom of the screen. When it becomes full, you’ll need to empty your bladder otherwise you’ll slowly lose health. Your pee can also be used as a weapon. Since you can pee anywhere, it can be used to make enemies slip and fall down if stepped on. Be careful though as you can fall into your pee and that is just sort of gross.

On paper, Drunk Fist 2: Zombie Hangover sounds like it would be funny for about two minutes then get old quickly. Even with the monotonous fights, lack of a skill system, and simple 3D environments, this is a stupidly entertaining game to play from beginning to end although you’ll want to take a few breaks in-between; that drunken camera can actually start to make you a little pukey over time. This is also one large cohesive world too as Stage 2 starts in one continuous transition from the ending of Stage 1. The drunk dude even does a Fortnite-like dance to celebrate. This entire game leans into the ridiculous nature that it aims for and hits a firm bullseye.

