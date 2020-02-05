Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 now available physically

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
Playstation 4
18
0
previous article
Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month - trailer here
next article
Spring Falls (PC) Review
Contents

The physical release of Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 is now available. Game publisher Maximum Games recently partnered with Canuck Play and Spear Interactive to physically publish the popular football video game franchise, Maximum Football. Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 was originally released digitally on September 27th 2019 but now fans can pick up a physical edition of the game at select North American retailers. The physical edition which is available for $19.99 USD contains all the recent content updates preloaded on the disc.

Maximum Football is a simulation of American football and features the ability to play multiple rule sets including College Football and US Pro. Gamers can play as brand ambassador and Hall of Fame Quarterback Doug Flutie, but can also create their own football universe by customizing every team, uniform, logo and player in the game. Other game modes include College Dynasty, Season, Play Now, The Spring League (Practice) and Logo Editor. The game also features licensed equipment by Wilson Sports, Xenith, Phenom Elite and Mokom Gloves.

 “We are very excited to bring this fresh football experience to players in North America, ” said Christina Seelye, CEO of Maximum Games, “The team at Canuck Play have created a dynamic game that brings a new spin to the sports genre.”

“Our partnership with Maximum Games will further grow the Maximum Football brand and spread our reach as a company,” said David Winter, Founder and President of Canuck Play. “We’ve heard the requests for a physical release, and we want everybody to have the opportunity to play our game.”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Sports, XBOX One
Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019Maximum GamesNewsPS4XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
3.5
5
 
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
 
Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month – trailer here
 
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid gets 2.0 release
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Kofi Quest: Alpha Mod (PC)
 
Dune Sea (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 now available physically

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
The physical release of Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 is now available. Game publisher Maximum Games recently partnered with Canuck Play and Spear Interactive to physically publish the popular football video game franchise, Maximum Football. Doug [...]
18
 

Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month – trailer here

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
Mokoko, the ecchi themed Gals Panic/Qix-like arcade game recently funded on Kickstarter, will be coming to Steam on February 17. Mokoko is an adult-themed anime game in which you have to save girls from various troublemakers, featuring 8 ladies, 24 [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums