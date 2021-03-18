Dogworld now available on PC

Dogworld is a side-scrolling metroidvania set on planet Earth following a cataclysmic event where humans have been sent to live below-ground in pods for their safety.
The game places players into the shoes of a survivor, who has awoken to find that a freak accident has sent their pod to the surface of the Earth, and that the planet is now verdant, inhabitable and… populated entirely by dogs?
Developed and scored by just one person, Dogworld is a personal love letter to the indie and retro platformer greats, like Cave Story, Mega Man, and Metroid. It’s also a love letter to dogs, obviously.
