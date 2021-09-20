Cute’em up Flewfie’s Adventure coming to Steam

by SquallSnake on September 20, 2021
Flewfies Adventure
Co-developed by British studios Valorware (best-known for 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil) and Cosmic Boop (a.k.a., Stephanie Newton), Flewfie’s Adventure challenges players to fly across the Sticky Caramel Coves, explore the shimmering scenes of the Crystal Plains, and sneak through the murky depths of the abandosphere in a fully customizable UFO.

Planet Cutemellow is in trouble – and Uzzu (joined by his swarm of monsters) is here to make things even worse! In Flewfie’s Adventure, players take on the role of Flewfie – a brave kitty with nerves of steel – and a killer group of friends: Scientist Snail, Bunn Bunn and Pinky Panda. To stop Uzzu, players will need to shoot everything that moves and solve simple puzzles along the way – exploring five distinct worlds, embarking on side quests, and locating a very sneaky Glop the puzzlemaster in every level.

-Packed with beautiful art and a cute cast of original characters.
-Explore five unique worlds to discover a variety of environments and encounter new monsters.
-Side quests: Help those in need by completing side quests across 5 different world maps.
-Find Glop the puzzlemaster in every level! Test your skills with intricate puzzles and obstacles. Can you rescue all the bundrops?
-Customize your UFO and Flewfie with unlockable skins hidden throughout the game.
-Play the original card game Fyued against rescued friends – and collect 100 cards!
-Level up your UFO throughout your journey.

Flewfie’s Adventure will be available on Steam (Windows only) next Thursday, September 23 for only $9.74 (35% off). On September 30, the game will return to its retail price of $14.99.

