Create your own digital aquarium in Aquascaping

In Aquascaping, you can design and create realistic fish tanks of various sizes – small fishbowls, large aquariums, or huge marine exhibits. These can later be filled with all kinds of different marine species, including angelfish, clownfish, crabs, starfish, sea turtles, or even tiger sharks! The rule here is simple: if it swims, you can have it. Aquascaping will give gamers a unique opportunity to make the ideal aquarium and then behold their creation.
AQUASCAPING MAIN FEATURES
- Design your own aquarium – choose the shape and size of your fish tank and remember equipment such as filters, water conditioners, and air pumps. Finally, throw in some gravel and decorations, but most importantly, make sure it’ll be functional for its inhabitants.
- Take care of the ecosystem balance – choose from a rich variety of both fresh and saltwater creatures, but remember that different species have different needs and require specific conditions.
- Become a professional – design aquariums for the customers. With clients from restaurants, hotels, or offices to rich businessmen’s residences, earn money so you can expand your private aquarium.
- Go big and admire your piece of water art from the inside – create massive water tanks filled with dolphins, killer whales, octopuses, and sharks that you’ll be able to dive into.
Aquascaping is currently under development.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
City Eye is a surveillance simulator – free prologue on PC now
Ultimate Games S.A. has announced the release of a city surveillance simulator on the PC. In City Eye, the players will take on the role of a CCTV operator responsible for ensuring citizens’ safety. The developers are preparing a diverse gameplay [...]
Bounty Battle is sort of the Smash Bros of indie games – trailer here
The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are announced that Bounty Battle, the 1-4 player beat-’em-up with [...]
Metroidvania platformer Alwa’s Legacy is out now on Steam and GOG
Indie developer Elden Pixels has announced that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the critically acclaimed 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is available now on Steam & GOG for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99; with the Nintendo Switch version [...]
Comments