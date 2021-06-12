Cosy farming “catventure” Snacko prepaws for launch on Switch and PC in 2022

Developer Bluecurse Studios and publisher Armor Games Studios revealed a new platform for adorable farming and adventure sim Snacko. As announced during today’s Wholesome Direct showcase, Snacko will be released on Nintendo Switch, in addition to the previously announced PC version. Both will launch in 2022.

Players will explore and revitalize a cursed island as Momo, a former big city kitty who strikes out with her childhood best friend in hopes of finding something more fulfilling than a 9-5 office job. With the help of the island’s caretaker, you’ll farm, fish, and build as you please in your efforts to turn the ruined village into a thriving new home filled with new friends and family.

But what about that curse? Find out the cause behind the mysterious miasma and monsters lurking on the island’s farthest reaches. From snowy peaks to a sweltering desert, you’ll need to seek out the island’s shrines to an ancient goddess if you want to truly rebuild the island. But whether you choose to delve into Snacko’s history or just spend your days exploring, one thing’s for sure… there’s a lot more to this island life than Momo and Mikan could have imagined.

Snacko seeks to draw inspiration from classics like Rune Factory, Story of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda series, and build on these beloved experiences, taking players on an unforgettable farming catventure.

