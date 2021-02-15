Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Bonkies is a wholesome couch co-op, perfect for spending some quality time with your friends and loved ones. Snuggle under blankets and have a bit of lovely fun with those close to you – even if they were far! You can play online through Steam’s remote play and reach friends while socially distancing. Spending quality time during long days of winter gets easy with Bonkies’ cute but puzzling world and missions.

Bonkies were made by a small, Norwegian independent studio called Studio Gauntlet, specifically to bring people together in joyful, cooperative challenges for up to 4 players. The game is packed with cute animals, brain-teasing missions and goofy mishaps, a perfect recipe for a peaceful evening with friends and family at home.

Key Game Features:

Have fun with up to 4 players or by yourself in single and multiplayer campaigns

Raise and accidentally topple stacked blocks with physics-based mechanics.

Travel to the far reaches of the solar system and help colonise places like Mars and Pluto.

Tease your brain with tons of cleverly designed challenges

Make good use of a multitude of special blocks

Guide monkey astronauts with state-of-the-art equipment

Platforms: PC (Steam & GOG), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch