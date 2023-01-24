“Cockslap” enemies with your chicken weapon in Albacete Warrior

Take the role of Spanish ninja Benito, his chicken pal Pepito and his sensei Paco as they embark on a bizarre adventure across the globe! Presented in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites, Albacete Warrior takes traditional side-scrolling beat ‘em up combat into a new dimension, allowing players to “cockslap” hordes of enemies with Benito’s feathered buddy Pepito while running and wall jumping through a huge variety of 3D stages.
With the speed and agility of a fearsome warrior and armed with satirical street-smart humor, Benito might just have what it takes to become the chosen one. Charge into battle solo or team up with a friend for brutal cooperative play!
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: February 1, 2023
Price: US$9.99 / €9.99
-Run, jump, slash and use your chicken pal as a weapon!
-Enjoy the strange and satirical story of Benito the Spanish ninja.
-Utilize ground smashes, uppercuts, bicycle kicks and other martial arts techniques!
-Explore stages in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites.
-Traverse towns, forests, temples, snowfields, ruins and more.
-Fight solo or team up with a friend in local co-op!