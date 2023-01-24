“Cockslap” enemies with your chicken weapon in Albacete Warrior

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Take the role of Spanish ninja Benito, his chicken pal Pepito and his sensei Paco as they embark on a bizarre adventure across the globe! Presented in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites, Albacete Warrior takes traditional side-scrolling beat ‘em up combat into a new dimension, allowing players to “cockslap” hordes of enemies with Benito’s feathered buddy Pepito while running and wall jumping through a huge variety of 3D stages.

With the speed and agility of a fearsome warrior and armed with satirical street-smart humor, Benito might just have what it takes to become the chosen one. Charge into battle solo or team up with a friend for brutal cooperative play!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: February 1, 2023

Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

-Run, jump, slash and use your chicken pal as a weapon!

-Enjoy the strange and satirical story of Benito the Spanish ninja.

-Utilize ground smashes, uppercuts, bicycle kicks and other martial arts techniques!

-Explore stages in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites.

-Traverse towns, forests, temples, snowfields, ruins and more.

-Fight solo or team up with a friend in local co-op!