Classic title Neighbours back From Hell now available on current gen consoles

by squallsnake on October 8, 2020
PC
4
0
previous article
AtGames Announces 47 TAITO Arcade Classics Now Featured on Legends Arcade
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch)
Contents

Fireworks instead of candles on a birthday cake. Nitroglycerin in a milk bottle, or just the good old whoopie cushion. Play dozens of outrageously weird pranks in Neighbours back From Hell. Now available on PC, Switch, Xbox One or PS4.

About Neighbours back From Hell

As Woody, the vengeful star protagonist of Neighbours back From Hell, you will prank your way through Seasons 1 and 2 of the fictitious, but aptly named TV show. Take the mischief from your nasty neighbor’s flat all the way to China, India and Mexico where you will make sure his holiday is a living hell. While you’re at it, why limit targeting your antics at your neighbor, when you can involve his mother and fellow travelers? Whatever you decide to do, your trusty camera crew will be right there and keep a keen eye on all the action. You can let your crooked creativity flow freely and watch the neighbor rage in desperation. Just be mindful not to get caught by him or his companions, or they will whoop you good and your TV show will be taken off the air. If you perform well on the other hand, by creating more and more disarray and chaos in the neighbor’s life, ratings will increase, and you could win prestigious awards.

Features:

  • Neighbours From Hell 1 & 2 Remastered in one package: 25 episodes set in the neighbor’s home, on a cruise liner, and in several different holiday locations around the world
  • All graphics newly rendered in Full HD
  • Framerate of all animations doubled for a smoother experience
  • Use stealth, skill and style to perform the perfect ambush
  • Easy to use interface and controls
  • Superb cartoon-style graphics
  • Big band soundtrack
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPCPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine (Xbox One) Review
8.0
9
 
Her Majesty’s Ship (Switch) Review
5.0
 
GORSD (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Classic title Neighbours back From Hell now available on current gen consoles
 
Learn about the upcoming Sword of the Necromancer with this Dev Diary
 
HyperBrawl Tournament video reveals gameplay, lore, and more
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
View All
Latest News
      
 

Classic title Neighbours back From Hell now available on current gen consoles

by squallsnake on October 8, 2020
Fireworks instead of candles on a birthday cake. Nitroglycerin in a milk bottle, or just the good old whoopie cushion. Play dozens of outrageously weird pranks in Neighbours back From Hell. Now available on PC, Switch, Xbox One or PS4. About Neighbours [...]
4
 

AtGames Announces 47 TAITO Arcade Classics Now Featured on Legends Arcade

by squallsnake on October 8, 2020
AtGames in partnership with TAITO Corporation announced that 47 of TAITO’s original arcade classics, including Space Invaders, Rastan, Qix, Operation Wolf, Bubble Bobble, Cadash, and Zoo Keeper are now available on Legends Arcade Family products. These [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums