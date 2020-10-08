Classic title Neighbours back From Hell now available on current gen consoles

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Fireworks instead of candles on a birthday cake. Nitroglycerin in a milk bottle, or just the good old whoopie cushion. Play dozens of outrageously weird pranks in Neighbours back From Hell. Now available on PC, Switch, Xbox One or PS4.

About Neighbours back From Hell

As Woody, the vengeful star protagonist of Neighbours back From Hell, you will prank your way through Seasons 1 and 2 of the fictitious, but aptly named TV show. Take the mischief from your nasty neighbor’s flat all the way to China, India and Mexico where you will make sure his holiday is a living hell. While you’re at it, why limit targeting your antics at your neighbor, when you can involve his mother and fellow travelers? Whatever you decide to do, your trusty camera crew will be right there and keep a keen eye on all the action. You can let your crooked creativity flow freely and watch the neighbor rage in desperation. Just be mindful not to get caught by him or his companions, or they will whoop you good and your TV show will be taken off the air. If you perform well on the other hand, by creating more and more disarray and chaos in the neighbor’s life, ratings will increase, and you could win prestigious awards.

Features: