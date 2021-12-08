Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Thunderful Publishing, Mixtvision & Monokel are pleased to announce that cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for $19,99 / €19.99 / £16.99. Step into a rich and atmospheric world where you play as a little Ravengirl trying to escape a brutal dystopia founded on propaganda that puts her at the bottom of its hierarchical social ladder.



White Shadows’ striking architectural forms and stunning monochrome art style combine to create a world of tragic beauty. It’s a world where the lies of the elite are plastered across its walls, where twisted forms of entertainment are used to keep everyone in their place, and where hope seems in short supply.

Composed of a vast network of towers rising from the void of post-catastrophe darkness into the sky above, the city our young heroine seeks to escape is a dangerous place to be. She will have to find ways to avoid the teeth of machinery primed to grind her into dust, leap across rickety infrastructure that bridges the cavernous darkness all around and avoid the watchful eyes of guards ready to gun her down. She will travel to the city’s brightest highs and delve to its darkest depths on her journey, discovering her destiny among the last free people alive.



“It’s been a long road to get to this point and we couldn’t be more happy that people are finally going to be able to get to play the game we’ve been working so hard on,” said Daniel Wagner, creative director and co-founder at Monokel. “We can’t wait to see what people make of White Shadows and how they connect with the impactful experience we are trying to deliver.”