Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge (GB) long play – Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Xbox One)

After beating The Castlevania Adventure on the Castlevania Anniversary Collection on Xbox One, I wanted to play the direct sequel Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge. Although it is a much better game than the first Gameboy original, it still is pretty tough.

Yes, I total cheese the save states to finish the game and sweat a lot along the way, but this is the only way I could ever beat this challenging sequel. Playing from start to finish, I was able to finish this game for the first time (although I have attempted a few times over the years).

The final Dracula fight at the end features the same final stage level design as The Castlevania Adventure and the ending sequence is also very familiar. For dedicated fans that manage to complete both games, the direct tie-in should be appreciated.