CastleStorm II catapults on PC and consoles end of July

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Zen Studios announced the release of CastleStorm IIwill be jam-packed with humor, zany spells, and ample ballista projectiles for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on July 31!

CastleStorm II is a charming, cartoonish, multigenre mashup featuring ballista-based castle-bashing, tower defense, hack-n-slash, and the newly added element of conquest with both real-time and turn-based strategy.

Join the comical mayhem on the medieval battlefield as you take control of ground troops to engage in hack-and-slash combat and avoid friendly fire (watch out for that sheep!) all while strategically navigating the new randomly generated world map to conquer the land. Oh, and did we mention you can choose your faction? Now you can either fight to defend the honor of the royal Kingdom or you can join the hordes of undead soldiers, sheep, and other monstrosities to demolish the Kingdom instead – Yes, you can choose to be the bad guys in this game!