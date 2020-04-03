Bug Academy (Switch) Review

Full Review

Did you know bugs go to school to learn how to pick up refrigerators and build block forts? Neither did I but apparently this is an important skill for little critters to master. The only thing more ridiculous than the game concept are the loose physics.

Bug Academy is a 2.5D side scroller where the player needs to pass classes as different insects. The success of each stage is determined with a 3-star ranking system and more classes and insects unlock in time. When first starting, the player only controls a single bug but more can be collected to increase strength and speed. For example, one bug won’t be able to pick up and fling that large brick but a pack of them can, encouraging players to scout each stage with multiple ways to complete each task. Thankfully, there is more to it than just tossing large, heavy objects. Some of the later missions involve ghost hunting, thievery, and even firefighting.

The entire concept is built around the ragdoll physics and wouldn’t be the same without it. However, “ragdolls” physics isn’t a truly accurate word here because of just how loose they are. Controlling each bug, the flight pattern, and the trajectory of objects is nearly impossible with any sort of accuracy. Instead, the fun comes from experimenting with this super loose physics system making each stage feel more like a toy or sandbox. Since each stage can be completed in just a few minutes, this low cost downloadable title is best played in short bursts.

As a game, Bug Academy has its share of problems. As a toy, Bug Academy can offer an hour or two of stupid experimental fun for those with an open mind.

Also available on PC Steam and coming soon to Xbox One.



By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.comTwitter: @ZackGaz