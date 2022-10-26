Budget Halloween shooter Bones of Halloween coming soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Ratalaika Games and Petite Games announced that Bones of Halloween will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5 consoles on October 28th 2022 for a price of just $5.

Bones of Halloween is a small but spooky first person shooter full of thrills and chills, just in time for your favorite holiday! You awaken in a dark forest near a castle, and quickly realize that you’re being hunted by grotesque pumpkin skeletons risen from the grave, and they’re after more than just your candy. Shoot down as many enemies as you can while you are still alive! You’ll have to deal with a myriad of monster attacks including arrows, lasers, fire, and explosions. Choose from multiple gameplay modes and difficulty settings, and gain access to powerful weapons. Fortune cards will have either good or bad effects on your fate.

Features:

– Halloween-themed first person shooter

– Grotesque Halloween monsters

– Multiple game modes, difficulty settings, and weapons