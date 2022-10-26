Budget Halloween shooter Bones of Halloween coming soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
Bones of Halloween
Contents

Ratalaika Games and Petite Games announced that Bones of Halloween will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5 consoles on October 28th 2022 for a price of just $5.

Bones of Halloween is a small but spooky first person shooter full of thrills and chills, just in time for your favorite holiday! You awaken in a dark forest near a castle, and quickly realize that you’re being hunted by grotesque pumpkin skeletons risen from the grave, and they’re after more than just your candy. Shoot down as many enemies as you can while you are still alive! You’ll have to deal with a myriad of monster attacks including arrows, lasers, fire, and explosions. Choose from multiple gameplay modes and difficulty settings, and gain access to powerful weapons. Fortune cards will have either good or bad effects on your fate. 

Features:

– Halloween-themed first person shooter
– Grotesque Halloween monsters
– Multiple game modes, difficulty settings, and weapons

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
9.0
2
 
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Super Jagger Bomb (PS4) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
 
Perseus Titan Slayer
Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial
 
Volley Pals
Arcade volleyball title Volley Pals coming 2023
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
MyGamer Visual Cast – Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (PC)
 
OIP
Kitsune Zero (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Bones of Halloween

Budget Halloween shooter Bones of Halloween coming soon

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2022
Ratalaika Games and Petite Games announced that Bones of Halloween will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5 consoles on October 28th 2022 for a price of just $5. Bones of Halloween is a small but spooky first person shooter full of [...]
1
 
Rule No1

Rule No. 1 is a new, retro arena-based FPS – trailer here

by SquallSnake on October 25, 2022
Massacre waves of sentient metallic geometry as you attempt to survive the first-person gunslinging challenges of Rule No. 1! In this arena-based FPS with a dash of rogue-lite randomness, your one job is to blast everything in sight while dodging incoming [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums