Block breaker Drawkanoid coming to PC Q1 2020

by squallsnake on December 13, 2019
PC
9
0
Independent developer QCF Design announced that neon-drenched block breaking game, Drawkanoid, is coming to PC on  Steam in Q1 2020. Drawkanoid features lightning fast action, colorful explosions and ludicrous powerups taking classic brick breaking genre to the next level.

“The concept of Drawkanoid first popped into my head back in 2006 but it took me many years and a worrying number of iterations for it to crystalize into what it is now. It’s finally ready to be released on Steam and I couldn’t be happier about that,” said Danny Day, CEO of QCF Design. “It has hyperspeed, flashy explosions, bullet time and plenty of power ups, with gorgeous visuals to back up the addicting gameplay.”

Bringing back the classic Arkanoid spirit, Drawkanoid takes the good old brick-smashing action and pushes it to the extreme. Players have the freedom to draw the paddle strategically blasting off the supersonic ball that shatters everything into explosion-filled eye candy. Bullet time lets players tactically deploy various power ups and score huge combos, gradually accelerating the speed as players improve. Drawkanoid features multiple game modes, including a tension-mounting race against the clock in Countdown, and a Zen mode to completely zone out in while therapeutically smashing kaleidoscopic patterns to calming chiptunes.

News, PC
DrawkanoidNewsPCQCF Design
, , ,
