Arkan: The Dog Adventurer is a new type of Arkanoid – releasing soon

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 30 for $4.99.

A unique explosive mixture of platformer and arkanoid! Hit the ball! Move around, jump! Smash the bricks! Destroy the enemies! Destroy everything destroyable!

Dodge enemy shells and attack in response, the ever-growing complexity will not let you get bored. Walk through a huge number of levels using your accuracy and reaction.

Nice graphics and music will support you on this tough journey full of rich experiences!

If you are a lover of platformer or arkanoid, if you love solid complexity and have stamina – this game is for you. If the last two points are not about you, the game also provides an easy mode.