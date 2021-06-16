Arkan: The Dog Adventurer is a new type of Arkanoid – releasing soon

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 30 for $4.99.
A unique explosive mixture of platformer and arkanoid! Hit the ball! Move around, jump! Smash the bricks! Destroy the enemies! Destroy everything destroyable!
Dodge enemy shells and attack in response, the ever-growing complexity will not let you get bored. Walk through a huge number of levels using your accuracy and reaction.
Nice graphics and music will support you on this tough journey full of rich experiences!
If you are a lover of platformer or arkanoid, if you love solid complexity and have stamina – this game is for you. If the last two points are not about you, the game also provides an easy mode.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Aragami 2 set to launch in September – GamePass Day 1
Lince Works confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event that Aragami 2 will be arriving on Game Pass when the game launches in September this year. During Guerrilla Collective’s showcase this past weekend, the game developers released a [...]
Multiplayer airplane action game Fly Together now available on Switch
Fly TOGETHER!, the multiplayer game of explosive airplane action is now available on Nintendo Switch for $15.00. Fly TOGETHER! takes players to the skies in a race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination. Draw flight paths and avoid [...]
UnMetal looks like the Metal Gear clone you’ve always wanted
indie publisher Versus Evil in partnership with Independent developer Unepic_Fran are excited to announce that their 2D stealth action game UnMetal is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and popular PC stores [...]
Comments