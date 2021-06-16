Arkan: The Dog Adventurer is a new type of Arkanoid – releasing soon

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2021
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
Multiplayer airplane action game Fly Together now available on Switch
next article
Aragami 2 set to launch in September - GamePass Day 1
Contents

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 30 for $4.99.

A unique explosive mixture of platformer and arkanoid! Hit the ball! Move around, jump! Smash the bricks! Destroy the enemies! Destroy everything destroyable!

Dodge enemy shells and attack in response, the ever-growing complexity will not let you get bored. Walk through a huge number of levels using your accuracy and reaction.

Nice graphics and music will support you on this tough journey full of rich experiences!

If you are a lover of platformer or arkanoid, if you love solid complexity and have stamina – this game is for you. If the last two points are not about you, the game also provides an easy mode.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4PS5Sometimes YouSwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Train Station Renovation (Switch) Review
6.0
4
 
Dungeons of Clay (Switch) Review
3.5
 
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
UnMetal looks like the Metal Gear clone you’ve always wanted
 
Cosy farming “catventure” Snacko prepaws for launch on Switch and PC in 2022
 
SYNTHETIK 2 is coming to Steam Early Access in August
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Conan Exiles (PC)
 
Chivalry 2 out now with cross-play
View All
Latest News
      
 

Aragami 2 set to launch in September – GamePass Day 1

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2021
Lince Works confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event that Aragami 2 will be arriving on Game Pass when the game launches in September this year. During Guerrilla Collective’s showcase this past weekend, the game developers released a [...]
3
 

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer is a new type of Arkanoid – releasing soon

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2021
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 30 for $4.99. A unique explosive mixture of platformer and arkanoid! Hit the ball! Move around, jump! Smash the bricks! Destroy the enemies! [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums