Aragami 2 getting physical release this Fall

Merge Games announced it has again partnered with Catalan-based developer, Lince Works, to bring physical versions of Aragami 2 to retail. Confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (dual format), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Aragami 2 will be available at retail from September 17 in Europe September 21 in North America. Pricing will be $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.