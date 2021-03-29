ANDRO DUNOS II getting physical release on Dreamcast, 3DS and more

by SquallSnake on March 29, 2021
3DS
26
0
Andro Dunos II will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox ONE, Dreamcast, 3DS and STEAM.
The Switch and PS4 version will include a Collector edition and a Limited edition. Most versions will be limited, numerated and each game will come with its PixelHeart certificate of authenticity.

