ANDRO DUNOS II getting physical release on Dreamcast, 3DS and more

Andro Dunos II will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox ONE, Dreamcast, 3DS and STEAM.

The Switch and PS4 version will include a Collector edition and a Limited edition. Most versions will be limited, numerated and each game will come with its PixelHeart certificate of authenticity.