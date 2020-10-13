Alwa’s Legacy (Switch) Review

Full Review

Released in early 2019, Alwa’s Awakening was an original fantasy-based Metroidvania developed by Elden Pixels. Outfitted with a charming 8-bit aesthetic, this simple environmental platformer provided a straightforward experience but a decent way to spend a weekend’s worth of gaming. This sequel, Alwa’s Legacy, is more of the same only with an upgrade to a 16-bit visual style. Although a bit predictable, this quest is adequate even though it isn’t anything you have not played before.

Playing as the same purple robed hero from the original game, the quest revolves around using a magic wand to attack and platform all while trying to cure the stereotypical troupe of amnesia. Eventually the player will gain new abilities to allow access to new areas like any Metroidvania title with the ultimate goal of stopping an evil from consuming the land. There are of course plenty of secrets to find, blocks to push, enemies to smack, and bosses to best. Again, there really isn’t anything here that wasn’t in the original game in terms of puzzle solving or abilities, or most other Metroidvanias for that matter.

The checkpoint system is a little more lenient here in this sequel as opposed to the original, but still has moments of frustrating retreading, and backtracking is necessary for completionists to find everything. The detailed map system and teleporters help navigate the player throughout the large world so there are plenty of quality of life features. Just like the first game, expect to die a lot. Don’t be discouraged if your death count reaches triple digits by the time the credits roll. However, even though there is a specific level of difficulty, the player learns from each mistake to take into battle with the next attempt and could be enjoyed by players of most skill levels. Control is also snappy so it feels like your own fault for most restarts.

Alwa’s Legacy plays like a lost SNES title and leans into its simple approach. Everything here is something you have experienced before, from the generic premise and standardized gameplay troupes, but that doesn’t mean it has not been created with quality. Still well worth a play through, just don’t expect anything unique or extra flavorful.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz