All the Super Mario Advance (GBA) titles have a pretty cool Single-Pak link multiplayer mode

Most Mario titles on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance includes Mario Bros. Battle, a multiplayer offering that takes advantage of the GBA’s multi-boot capabilities. Using only one cartridge, players can compete in class Mario Bros. but with newly implemented features. This video explains this excellent multiplayer mode.
More GBA Single-Pak linkable content is also coming soon.
