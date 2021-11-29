All the Super Mario Advance (GBA) titles have a pretty cool Single-Pak link multiplayer mode

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Most Mario titles on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance includes Mario Bros. Battle, a multiplayer offering that takes advantage of the GBA’s multi-boot capabilities. Using only one cartridge, players can compete in class Mario Bros. but with newly implemented features. This video explains this excellent multiplayer mode.

More GBA Single-Pak linkable content is also coming soon.