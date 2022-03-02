Adventure game Primordia now available

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Primordia, an adventure game about a philosophical robot on a quest for truth, is now available for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 USD or equivalent. The game has English voices, with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

When humans are extinct, the robots we built will outlive us — but they’ll need power to survive.

This is the quandary facing Horatio Nullbuilt, a stoic android who would be content to spend his days in the junkyard he calls home, sparring with his sarcastic sidekick Crispin and ruminating on the teachings in the Book of Man.

With his power source running out, Horatio must travel to Metropol, the city of glass and light. And when he gets there, he’ll find that everything he thought he understood is not what it seems.

Primordia is a pixel-art adventure game developed by Wormwood Studios (Strangeland) and published by Wadjet Eye Games (Unavowed). The game’s deep story, multi-solution puzzles, and integrated hint system have earned it overwhelmingly positive user reviews on Steam, GOG, and the App Store over the decade since its original release. Alternate endings and a developer commentary feature provide replay value.