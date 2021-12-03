Action RPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards now available on Xbox One

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Digiart Interactive announced that Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is available now on Xbox One. This swashbuckling, story-driven action RPG features the Latina demigod Aluna, a character created by actress, producer and director Paula Garcés. The titular character starred in a comic book series co-written by the award-winning writers of Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Arkham Origins.

In Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards, you play as Aluna as she defends a mystical shard containing the power of earth. From the heavens, mystic shards rain down upon the earth defying both time and space. As a child, Aluna was given the most powerful of these shards said to contain the heart of her mother, the goddess Pachamama. Circumstances force Aluna to leave her home and journey to the New World and fulfill her destiny, but an evil force also seeks to fulfill theirs. Aluna’s past guides her future and her enemies will stop at nothing to steal the shard and take control of the world.

Your skills will define your fate. Experience fast-paced action using a vast array of weapons abilities to defeat your enemies. Combine your combat abilities with spells and evasion tactics to gain the upper hand in the heat of battle. From vast, gloomy jungles to the Sanctuary seaside cliffs, all the way to Nagaric’s Temple in the Volcanic Canyons, journey through a mysterious unexplored territory. Your travels will be perilous as this land is teeming with dark mythological creatures and demons that stop at nothing to end Aluna’s journey through the New World.

-Explore a vast land filled with dense jungles, majestic beaches, and towering cliffs.

-Choose from a vast array of weapons based on historical weapons from the Old World (South America) and New World (Spanish Empire).

-Customize Aluna’s fighting style by unlocking powerful magical abilities across 3 schools of magic.

-Collect, craft, and trade hundreds of unique items and loot.

-Defeat mythological boss creatures inspired by South American lore.

-Aluna is voiced by actress/producer/creator Paula Garces.

-Based on the popular comic book series “The World of Aluna” by the writers of Assassins Creed and Batman: Arkham Origins.

-Language support for English, Spanish and Portuguese.