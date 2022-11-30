Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
These are the free Playstation games for Dec 2022
next article
Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator now also available on Xbox
Bot Gaiden
Contents

Not for the faint of heart, Bot Gaiden is all action, execution and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach their destination quickly. The Hench-bots grow stronger with time and exposure to the skulls. The faster you go, the easier the fight! However, going faster means putting yourself in harm’s way and trying to figure out the most efficient path through each stage.

Bot Gaiden is designed to be a shared experience, no matter what the skill mismatch might be. Got a child that’s just learning? Team up. Got a buddy that just stinks at action games? Bring ’em on! You can teleport to your partner at any time. Lagging players can instantly catch up, and experienced players can lend a helping hand, instantly.

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: December 7, 2022
  • Price: US$14.99 / €14.99

Features:
-Run, jump and slash through challenging hand-crafted stages!
-Choose between casual, normal, hardcore and ludicrous difficulty settings.
-Defeat bosses to earn their rewards in any order!
-Team up for fast-paced local cooperative action.
-Discover unlockables in an addictive gameplay cycle.
-Earn gold rewards to survive the endgame gauntlet!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath (PS4) ...
8.0
7
 
Super Woden GP (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
 
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
View All
Latest News
      
 
Ship Graveyard Simulator banner

Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator now also available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator make their debut on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The former is a unique medieval renovation and building simulator, while the latter allows you to play as a ship-breaker, which is one of the most dangerous [...]
1
 
Bot Gaiden

Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Not for the faint of heart, Bot Gaiden is all action, execution and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums