Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022

Not for the faint of heart, Bot Gaiden is all action, execution and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach their destination quickly. The Hench-bots grow stronger with time and exposure to the skulls. The faster you go, the easier the fight! However, going faster means putting yourself in harm’s way and trying to figure out the most efficient path through each stage.

Bot Gaiden is designed to be a shared experience, no matter what the skill mismatch might be. Got a child that’s just learning? Team up. Got a buddy that just stinks at action games? Bring ’em on! You can teleport to your partner at any time. Lagging players can instantly catch up, and experienced players can lend a helping hand, instantly.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: December 7, 2022

Price: US$14.99 / €14.99

Features:

-Run, jump and slash through challenging hand-crafted stages!

-Choose between casual, normal, hardcore and ludicrous difficulty settings.

-Defeat bosses to earn their rewards in any order!

-Team up for fast-paced local cooperative action.

-Discover unlockables in an addictive gameplay cycle.

-Earn gold rewards to survive the endgame gauntlet!