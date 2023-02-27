MyGamer Visual Cast – Remorse: The List (Switch)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 27, 2023
Switch
5
0
previous article
Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream
Remorse The List
Contents

This week, me and Gillman got a Switch code for Remorse: The List before the game became commercially available. But if you are watching this, the game is now available.

This is actually our 2nd stream of this game because the first stream had some technical issues. Which is fine because here we were able to demonstrate some puzzles, exploring, the menu, and combat.

This game also available on PC.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, FPS, Switch, Videocasts
FeaturedFPSSwitchvideocast
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
7
 
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
8.5
 
Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
View All
Latest News
      
 
Volley Pals

Arcade volleyball game Volley Pals coming soon

by SquallSnake on February 25, 2023
Volley Pals, an action-packed, modern-style arcade volleyball game, will be available in Early Access on Steam on March 9, on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 10, and on Nintendo Switch on April 6. Volley Pals is a local multiplayer game with [...]
7
 
Planet Cube Edge

2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2023
Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. While most cubes run to the nearest exit, one square-headed lab technician named Edge finds it in himself to save the world with his abilities to shoot, [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums