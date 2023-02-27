MyGamer Visual Cast – Remorse: The List (Switch)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, me and Gillman got a Switch code for Remorse: The List before the game became commercially available. But if you are watching this, the game is now available.

This is actually our 2nd stream of this game because the first stream had some technical issues. Which is fine because here we were able to demonstrate some puzzles, exploring, the menu, and combat.

This game also available on PC.