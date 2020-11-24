Fight Crab gets free DLC and live action trailer

by SquallSnake on November 24, 2020
Switch
3
0
previous article
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
next article
Slide Stars (Xbox One) Review with Stream
Contents

Mastiff, in partnership with Calappa Games, announced the release of an epic new live-action story trailer and a free downloadable update, featuring shiny new in-game skins for their 3D action battle game, Fight Crab.

You can check out our coverage of Fight Crab HERE.

GAME UPDATE

Fight Crab update 1.2.0 addresses a number of fixes and makes several gameplay balance adjustments, but also adds special Gold, Silver, and Copper skins, which can be selected and applied to any of Fight Crab’s 23 crabby combatants. In order to unlock these lustrous new skins, players must first complete Fight Crab’s Campaign Mode.

LIVE-ACTION TRAILER

In addition to update 1.2.0, Mastiff has also released a new live-action story trailer for Fight Crab which weaves all three live-action trailers together to create one mega epic live-action trailer filled with mind-blowing historical facts, shocks, surprises, and explosions too!

LIMITED-TIME SALE

This crab-filled smorgasbord isn’t over just yet! Mastiff is kicking off the holiday season with a 15% off sale on Fight Crab, which runs through November 30 on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch™!

This absurdly hilarious 3D action battle game, featuring intense claw-to-claw combat and over-the-top single-player and multiplayer modes, is now available in North America, Europe and Australia.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
DLC, News, Switch
MastiffNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Slide Stars (Xbox One) Review with Stream
2.0
6
 
Pangeon (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (Switch) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
 
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
 
The Skylia Prophecy is the latest Metroidvania to hit Steam – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC)
 
Retro-Platformer Konsairi is now available on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Help Santa find presents in Santa’s Xmas Adventure for Switch and PS4

by SquallSnake on November 24, 2020
GS2 Games announced the launch of Santa’s Xmas Adventure, the perfect stocking stuffer for good boys and girls that own a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation4 (or who may find one under the tree)! In Santa’s Xmas Adventure, players must help Santa Claus [...]
4
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of November 24, 2020 (Black Friday)

by SquallSnake on November 24, 2020
There are tons of Xbox games on sale this week. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 30% Black Friday Sale 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 30% Black Friday Sale 23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 30% Black Friday Sale [...]
19
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums