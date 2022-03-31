2.5D platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Playstation and Xbox consoles in April

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Colorful and charming 2.5D action platformer Ayo the Clown will arrive on new platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S April 22nd. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99 / €19.99, with a 20% launch discount available on select platforms following release. Physical editions are in the works and further details will be shared at a future date.

In Ayo’s hometown, things are generally peaceful. Accompanied by his talented circus dog Bo, Ayo juggles in the park, hangs out at the carnival and longs after the Shoemaker’s granddaughter. Then one fateful day, Bo mysteriously goes missing, turning Ayo’s world upside-down! Take the role of this loveable little clown as he searches for his best friend and beloved dog across the colorful yet perilous lands beyond their circus town.

Ayo the Clown is a side-scrolling action platformer inspired by genre classics, enriched with vibrant 2.5D presentation and imaginative designs! Ayo’s quest will lead him through a wide variety of themed stages, all with collectibles to discover and unique obstacles to overcome. As Ayo, you’ll jump, slide, stomp on baddies, pick up useful weapons and much more! Like all good adventures, you won’t be all on your own, either. Ayo’s world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand along the way