2.5D platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Playstation and Xbox consoles in April

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 31, 2022
Playstation 4
8
0
previous article
NeoGeo Pocket Color's Big Bang Pro Wrestling now available on Switch
next article
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
Ayo the clown 1
Contents

Colorful and charming 2.5D action platformer Ayo the Clown will arrive on new platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S April 22nd. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99 / €19.99, with a 20% launch discount available on select platforms following release. Physical editions are in the works and further details will be shared at a future date.

In Ayo’s hometown, things are generally peaceful. Accompanied by his talented circus dog Bo, Ayo juggles in the park, hangs out at the carnival and longs after the Shoemaker’s granddaughter. Then one fateful day, Bo mysteriously goes missing, turning Ayo’s world upside-down! Take the role of this loveable little clown as he searches for his best friend and beloved dog across the colorful yet perilous lands beyond their circus town.

Ayo the Clown is a side-scrolling action platformer inspired by genre classics, enriched with vibrant 2.5D presentation and imaginative designs! Ayo’s quest will lead him through a wide variety of themed stages, all with collectibles to discover and unique obstacles to overcome. As Ayo, you’ll jump, slide, stomp on baddies, pick up useful weapons and much more! Like all good adventures, you won’t be all on your own, either. Ayo’s world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand along the way

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Humans Collection (PS4) Review
3.5
18
 
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Royal Frontier (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Samurai Bringer

Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2022
PLAYISM announced that Samurai Bringer, Japanese indie game developer Alphawing’s samurai-inspired rogue-lite action adventure, will be releasing on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on April 21st, 2022. Samurai Bringer is a rogue-lite [...]
11
 
Ayo the clown 1

2.5D platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Playstation and Xbox consoles in April

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2022
Colorful and charming 2.5D action platformer Ayo the Clown will arrive on new platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S April 22nd. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99 / €19.99, with a 20% launch discount available on select platforms following [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums