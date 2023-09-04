Three Upcoming Games for Fall 2023

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on September 4, 2023
Contents

The horizon is looking promising for players of all platforms. With an uncharacteristically dark fairy tale adaptation and the return of a titan of a franchise and far more just around the corner, we have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

After a lot of deliberation, we have managed to weed out our three most anticipated titles set to release soon.

Lies of P

Inspired by Bloodborne, Lies of P will follow the formula first used by the notoriously difficult Dark Souls games. The story will put you in the wooden clogs of cinema’s most famous puppet, Pinocchio, as he wanders the danger-ridden streets in desperate search for his master, Geppetto. Along the way, you will learn the hard way what it means to be be human as you come face-to-face with the dangers of the real world.

With it’s Bloodborne inspiration, Lies of P will features a similar gameplay mechanic. Defeating enemies with strings of attacks while ducking and diving those incoming will certainly be the order of the day. However, unlike Bloodborne, Lies of P will feature some interesting customization aspects that make use of the main character’s wooden body. We’re also told that an intricate weapon customization system will always make sure that you have the perfect weapon combination for any situation.

Lies of Pi will be available on 8th and 9th generation consoles as well as PC on September 19.

Starfield

When development giants Bethesda announce a new game, it never fails to kick up commotion and hype from the gaming masses, and Starfield hasn’t broken this tradition. Being one of the most highly anticipated titles of 2023, there’s a lot of chatter about this upcoming space exploration game and there’s no doubt that people are excited.

On first look, Starfield appears to be a No Man’s Sky clone but fear not, with Bethesda at the helm you can count the kind of epic RPG they have become so famous for. Starfield promises players an immersive journey across the cosmos, with a focus on rich storytelling, open-world exploration, and player choice. The game is expected to offer a blend of space travel, discovery of alien worlds, and interactions with diverse civilizations.

Starfield will be warping onto the Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre


The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an upcoming horror game based on the iconic horror film franchise of the same name. Developed by Gun Media (Friday the 13th game), this adaptation aims to immerse players in the terrifying world of Leatherface and his gruesome penchant for gory killings.

Set in the eerie backwoods of Texas, the game is anticipated to offer players an intense survival horror experience, as they navigate dark environments, solve puzzles, and evade the chainsaw-wielding maniac. Focusing on authenticity to the source material and spine-chilling gameplay, fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting this interactive journey into one of horror cinema’s most notorious narratives.

However, the game will be an asymmetrical horror survival. While I’m not personally a fan of such games, there’s no denying that they seem to be popular among gamers, with titles like Dead by Daylight still popular to this day.

The perspiration-inducing, stomach-churning title will be released on Xbox One, Xbox S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on August 18.

Summary

Coincidently, all of the titles above will be available on Game Pass on their first day of release. Great news for those subscribed to the service. Game Pass or no Game Pass there’s a lot to get excited for in the coming months. Stay tuned to hear our thoughts on these games as they are released.

