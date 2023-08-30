These are the free Playstation games for September 2023

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Sony announced these three games will be free to PS+ members in September 2023.

Saints Row | PS4, PS5

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive and wingsuit your way to the top. Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets. Play online with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / drop out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4

Find your calling in this open-world fantasy MMORPG which boasts fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege wars, multiple character classes and combat types to specialize in. You can also choose to dedicate yourself to a variety of pursuits, such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering. The Traveler Edition is a bundle of the base game and multiple add-ons.

Generation Zero | PS4

This first-person open world adventure is set in a familiar but hostile open world of 1980s Sweden. Battle and survive deadly machine enemies alone or with three friends in seamless online co-op as you discover the truth behind what’s happened to the region. You must choose your battles wisely as you engage in adrenaline-pumping guerilla combat against these mechanical forces. Scavenge parts from your fallen enemies and use them to craft equipment, weapons and ammunition. Build and fortify your own bases across the island and start taking back your home.

