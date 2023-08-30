Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Switch
1
0
previous article
JRPG Mugen Souls Z coming to Switch in September
Sentry City
Contents

Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner.

Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is part trial-and-error, and part reaction time based. Traverse the city using the motorcycle overworld map, blast and think your way through the levels, and fight tough bosses to uncover who is behind the city’s AI disruption.

Features:
-Blast and think your way through challenging levels and tough bosses in Sentry City’s cyberpunk-esque setting
-Unique side-scroller game-play that is part trial-and-error, part reaction time based, and part puzzle. Each section and level is uniquely designed and not repetitive.
-Super responsive controls for tight gameplay
-Infinite lives and multiple checkpoints on every level
-Runs at 60fps+ framerate
-Hand-drawn pixel art graphics and animations including intro and outro cutscenes.
-Modern lighting and effects to add style and feel
-Time Attack for each level that rates you based on how fast you beat each level (for the speed-runners out there)
-Beautiful Retro Synth-wave/electronic soundtrack

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
9.0
17
 
Blasphemous 2 (XSX) Review
8.5
 
KillSquad (PS4) Review with Stream
8.0
Platforms
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
 
maxresdefault 1
Vampire Hunters (PC – Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sentry City

Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner. Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is [...]
1
 
Mugen Souls Z Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls Z coming to Switch in September

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
EastAsiaSoft confirmed an official release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls Z, sequel to cult favorite Mugen Souls, coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America, Europe and Hong Kong on September 14th. Pre-orders for the physical editions are [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums