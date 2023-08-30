Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner.

Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is part trial-and-error, and part reaction time based. Traverse the city using the motorcycle overworld map, blast and think your way through the levels, and fight tough bosses to uncover who is behind the city’s AI disruption.

Features:

-Blast and think your way through challenging levels and tough bosses in Sentry City’s cyberpunk-esque setting

-Unique side-scroller game-play that is part trial-and-error, part reaction time based, and part puzzle. Each section and level is uniquely designed and not repetitive.

-Super responsive controls for tight gameplay

-Infinite lives and multiple checkpoints on every level

-Runs at 60fps+ framerate

-Hand-drawn pixel art graphics and animations including intro and outro cutscenes.

-Modern lighting and effects to add style and feel

-Time Attack for each level that rates you based on how fast you beat each level (for the speed-runners out there)

-Beautiful Retro Synth-wave/electronic soundtrack