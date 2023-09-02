New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 2, 2023
PC
3
0
previous article
Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream
Gastro Force
Contents

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and dual indie developers Somepx/Ferando Araujo, are excited to announce the release today, 1st September 2023, of Gastro Force – an exciting and explosive action FPS where the player takes on the role of last soldier standing from a highly specialised unit. 
Released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One,  Xbox Series S/X, PC Steam  and Nintendo Switch, being a highly trained and elite trooper you’re trained to kill and your task is to infiltrate the enormous underground, ‘gut’ sanctuary and win the day!

Space colonies have to face a massive threat to their existence: gargantuan aliens from an eldritch nebula invade our galaxy, and their only instinct is to eat and digest whole starships!  Thanks to the sacrifice of your comrades, only one station-swallowing alien monstrosity has to be vanquished. It’s up to you to set up the bomb that will blast it out of existence, but will you survive the endless swarms? 

Progressing_Processing

The process begins as you navigate your way through each level, initially taking on weak enemies with a dash ability for faster movement and simple weapons. As you progress, foes become stronger, along with your arsenal. Triggering buttons to open passages, locate key cards for specific doors, conserving your ammo, gathering health items, collecting superior new weapons, and confronting traps like collapsing floors, explosive barrels, and hidden passages is all part of the ongoing scenario and sequence to success.

There are 3 large and action-packed different areas, each with different traps and enemies, and the scenery becomes increasingly ravaged in its aesthetic.

An immense and varied amount of detail, alien enemies, plus explosive action is stacked up for the player to face from an egg spawning  crawling alien,  a floating and shooting alien, and a larger alien with more health that shoots to kill, to facing tricky level bosses. Colour coded key cards, hidden ceilings, gastric liquid filling corridors, crushing walls, explosive lasers – an endless list of inventive and killer strategies that you must overcome. Staying alive, let alone in one piece, isn’t easy!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCPS4Ratalaika GamesSwitchXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream
4.0
7
 
The Shape of Things (Switch) Review
8.0
 
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Gastro Force
New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available
 
Scarlet Tower
MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gastro Force

New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available

by SquallSnake on September 2, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and dual indie developers Somepx/Ferando Araujo, are excited to announce the release today, 1st September 2023, of Gastro Force – an exciting and explosive action FPS where the player takes on the role of last [...]
3
 
Sentry City

Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner. Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums