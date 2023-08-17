NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

NACON, a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, announces its first dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series. The 600 PRO is designed to meet the diverse connection needs of gamers, boasting multiplatform dual wireless technology paired with signature RIG acoustics and comfort.

Featuring best-in-class low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, the 600 PRO is the ultimate choice to game wirelessly on all your favorite devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile.

In addition to its multiplatform compatibility, the 600 PRO excels in performance, boasting a chat-optimized microphone that discreetly folds into the earcup when not in use. The integrated flip-to-mute function further enhances versatility, allowing gamers to take calls and communicate with their squad seamlessly.



“Almost 50% of gamers worldwide play on multiple platforms, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down*. Inspired by this, we set out to deliver a product that can be the core for all their game audio needs,” said NACON Head of Development for RIG, Jack Reynolds. “The 600 PRO delivers exceptional performance and versatility while providing gamers with unparalleled value.”



Available in two models, the 600 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation® while the RIG 600 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox® and includes Dolby Atmos® for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the USB-C wireless adaptor to the Xbox console or PC.



DUAL-MODE WIRELESS

Get a competitive edge with best-in-class low-latency wireless using the USB-C wireless adapter or connect with Bluetooth for mobile gaming. Choose between Game, Bluetooth or Dual Mode, which keeps you connected to your game audio via the 2.4GHz dongle and lets you switch seamlessly to answer phone calls and receive notifications.



UNMATCHED AUDIO

Experience legendary audio quality. Equipped with 40mm headset drivers enclosed in a tuned acoustic chamber, the RIG 600 PRO delivers impressively balanced game audio. Bass-boosted high-sensitivity drivers provide more volume with less distortion. With an advanced acoustic design, the 600 PRO improves listening quality and reduces audio fatigue, making it the perfect choice for intense sessions or all-day gaming.



ALL-DAY COMFORT

At 240 grams (8.5 oz), the lightweight 600 PRO features snap-to-fit earcups trimmed in breathable fabric paired with a cushioned headband that’s virtually unbreakable.

APP CONNECTED GAMING COMPANION

Bluetooth connectivity unlocks access to the 600 PRO Navigator app on iOS and Android devices. Pair the RIG 600 PRO with a mobile device for advanced customization. Select equalizer presets or customize your sound, adjust mic sensitivity and monitoring levels, and test headset functionality.



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The RIG 600 PRO will be available on 18 September 2023 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. See the list below for US retail availability. Walmart will exclusively stock the 600 PRO Camo Editions in Urban and Artic Camo. For more information, please visit our website or connect with us @RIGGaming.



GameStop

600 PRO HX BLACK



Walmart

600 PRO HX URBAN CAMO

600 PRO HS ARTIC CAMO

Amazon

600 PRO HX BLACK

600 PRO HS BLACK



BestBuy

600 PRO HX BLACK



RIG 600 PRO features: