MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)

This week, Gillman and I play Scarlet Tower, a Vampire Survivors clone while talking about recent games we are playing. Honestly, we just wanted to catch up because it has been a few weeks since we last streamed.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
Digital Eclipse enjoys out doing themselves. They have been re-releasing classic games for decades, recently released the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection, put together the outstanding Atari 50, and have brought new life to retro games with the Disney’s [...]
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
When fighting games are mentioned, the Mortal Kombat franchise is so often at the forefront of our minds. It was in 1992 that the bar-setting fighting series brought us the first game and little did we know that many more were to follow. Now, over 30 [...]
Fortified Zone (GB, 1991) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Fortified Zone is essentially those top-down stages from classic Contra titles but with 2-player co-op over a link cable. It is impressive because each player can venture in their own direction with all their action happening off-screen. Honestly, I am [...]
Comments