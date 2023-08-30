MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
PC
6
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - Scarlet Tower (PC)
Scarlet Tower
Contents

This week, Gillman and I play Scarlet Tower, a Vampire Survivors clone while talking about recent games we are playing. Honestly, we just wanted to catch up because it has been a few weeks since we last streamed.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
9.0
17
 
Blasphemous 2 (XSX) Review
8.5
 
KillSquad (PS4) Review with Stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Scarlet Tower
MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sentry City

Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner. Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is [...]
4
 
Mugen Souls Z Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls Z coming to Switch in September

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
EastAsiaSoft confirmed an official release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls Z, sequel to cult favorite Mugen Souls, coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America, Europe and Hong Kong on September 14th. Pre-orders for the physical editions are [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums