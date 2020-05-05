Megabyta Punch releasing this week on Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Electro beat ‘em up Megabyte Punch will be released on Nintendo Switch in America, Europe and Japan on May 8.

Originally launched on PC, Megabyte Punch is a 2.5D beat ‘m up with elements of Smash Bros. and Megaman in which you customize your own fighter with more than 150 different parts and endless combinations.

Megabyte Punch is available for up to 4 player in local co-op and versus modes, featuring 6 unique worlds with boss fights and a pumpin’ electro soundtrack.