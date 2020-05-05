Megabyta Punch releasing this week on Switch

Electro beat ‘em up Megabyte Punch will be released on Nintendo Switch in America, Europe and Japan on May 8.
Originally launched on PC, Megabyte Punch is a 2.5D beat ‘m up with elements of Smash Bros. and Megaman in which you customize your own fighter with more than 150 different parts and endless combinations.
Megabyte Punch is available for up to 4 player in local co-op and versus modes, featuring 6 unique worlds with boss fights and a pumpin’ electro soundtrack.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Spirit of the North coming to Nintendo Switch this week
Spirit of the North is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. It will be released on PC and Switch May 7, 2020. Play as an [...]
Robot Squad Simulator X now available on Xbox One
Robot Squad Simulator X, which lets you become the commander of an elite tactical robot unit, is now available on Xbox One. The game, published by Ultimate Games S.A., was released digitally on May 1st this year. The publisher has also confirmed that the [...]
Xbox games on sale for the week of May 5, 2020
The following games are discounted through May 11, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 7th Sector Xbox One Game 30% DWG 8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale Ace [...]
Comments