Megabyta Punch releasing this week on Switch

by squallsnake on May 5, 2020
Switch
2
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of May 5, 2020
next article
Robot Squad Simulator X now available on Xbox One
Contents

Electro beat ‘em up Megabyte Punch will be released on Nintendo Switch in America, Europe and Japan on May 8.

Originally launched on PC, Megabyte Punch is a 2.5D beat ‘m up with elements of Smash Bros. and Megaman in which you customize your own fighter with more than 150 different parts and endless combinations.

Megabyte Punch is available for up to 4 player in local co-op and versus modes, featuring 6 unique worlds with boss fights and a pumpin’ electro soundtrack.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
Megabyte PunchNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Aeolis Tournament (pre-release) PC Review with Stream
6.0
17
 
Ghost Sweeper (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Coffee Crisis (PS4) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Aeolis Tournament (pre-release) PC Review with Stream
 
Spirit of the North coming to Nintendo Switch this week
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Attack of the Evil Poop
 
The next Destroy All Humans! game is coming out this summer – trailer here
 
Attack of the Evil Poop is a real game and now available on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Spirit of the North coming to Nintendo Switch this week

by squallsnake on May 5, 2020
Spirit of the North is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. It will be released on PC and Switch May 7, 2020. Play as an [...]
10
 

Robot Squad Simulator X now available on Xbox One

by squallsnake on May 5, 2020
Robot Squad Simulator X, which lets you become the commander of an elite tactical robot unit, is now available on Xbox One. The game, published by Ultimate Games S.A., was released digitally on May 1st this year. The publisher has also confirmed that the [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums